Screenwriter John Ridley won the Oscar for '12 Years a Slave'; now he reflects on today's protests and L.A.'s history of unrest, including his documentary 'Let it Fall.'

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Join ABC7 on Tuesday, June 16 for an ABC7 Eyewitness News special: From Protests to Progress - a conversation on the future of race, justice and social equity in Southern CaliforniaMarc Brown will host the virtual town hall, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC7. You can also watch on abc7.com, our mobile apps and our new streaming apps on Roku, tvOS, FireTV and AndroidTV The event will be followed by an encore presentation of the critically acclaimed documentary "Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982 - 1992."