ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to visit Knott's Merry Farm!

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with your family at Knott's Merry Farm, where you can enjoy live entertainment, a Christmas Crafts Village, festive food, lavish holiday decorations, snow, and other thrilling attractions. The Christmas celebration runs select days November 16 thru January 6. Visit https://www.knotts.com/explore/calendar-and-hours for more information on hours and closure dates.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/2/18 at 11:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2PYeJxv. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/LcnxRnTe
Sponsored Content