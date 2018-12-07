ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas!

So, you want to be a Millionaire?
ABC7 hears you! Here's your big chance at big bucks or a big prize! All this week, watch Millionaire LIVE at 1 p.m. on ABC7 for a secret word or grab another secret word every morning from the ABC7 Morning Show Facebook page.
Then, get ready. Enter the secret word at the link below, and you could win a Grand Prize Trip to Las Vegas! Includes Airfare, hotel and a $200 for expenses - on us. And who knows? Maybe lady luck will make you a millionaire. And don't worry because if you don't win the big prize, we're also giving away $100 gift cards each day to spend any way you please. But you have to watch. Click. And enter. Celebrate Millionaire's 100 Million Dollar Season, with ABC7.
Enter today's secret word here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/Kc5xMkTx
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/14/18 at 11:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 21 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at . Void where prohibited.
Sponsored Content