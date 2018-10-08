ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win a trip to the CMA Awards!

Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return as hosts for Country Music's Biggest Night. The 52nd annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The broadcast will celebrate the past, present and future of the CMA Awards and the Country Music industry.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/11/18 at 2 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2NnqHvc. Void where prohibited.

Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/qTxE7piK
