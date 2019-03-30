Uncategorized

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!

Adored for generations, Mickey and Minnie Mouse have brought joy and inspiration to millions of fans around the world. Join us as we toast their 90-year legacy with Mickey's Mix Magic, an all-new, nightly extravaganza bursting with magical song tracks, kaleidoscopic projections and exciting lights and lasers guaranteed to electrify your soul! And fall head over heels for the returning fan-favorite Mickey's Soundsational Parade!

Discover what makes the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival so deliciously divine! Feast, drink and be merry-each location's special menu is inspired by fresh, California-grown ingredients. Build up your culinary chops during demonstrations by some of the most celebrated chefs in the industry!

For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit our ABC7 Facebook page.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uncategorized
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dramatic chase ends with dangerous standoff on 5 Fwy
6-year-old in South LA shoots himself while playing with gun
Missing Corona boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Santa Anita racetrack reopens after nearly month-long hiatus
Charges not certain in 5th grader's fight death: prosecutor
VIDEO: Up to 5 whales spotted swimming in Long Beach Harbor
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Show More
Lyft will invest up to $50M in cities where it operates, including LA
UK indie band Her's killed while driving to SoCal show
South Los Angeles hit-and-run driver sought after striking bicyclist
Palmdale hit-and-run: 2 suspects sought after striking toddler with car
Kilos of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News