Celebrate decades of cultural phenomena as the 2019 LA County Fair Goes Pop! From art to clothes to technology and toys, the Fair takes a deep dive into Pop Culture, with a spotlight on Los Angeles' influence. Immerse yourself in delights, décor and doohickeys from the 1950s on - frozen dinners, Elvis the Pelvis, the squawk box, space flight, disco, Andy Warhol, electric cars and phones made for yapping that also set the toes a tappin'. The Fair is where nostalgia and relevancy collide!
Fair Information:
August 30 - September 22
1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
For more information or to buy tickets online, visit https://lacountyfair.com/
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/9/19 at 2pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/9bdac9d85599bb3e8ebb9600bddc0db3.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/ZDUzZ3o
Sponsored Content
ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to the LA County Fair!
Sponsored Content
More Videos