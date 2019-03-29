Uncategorized

ABC7 wants to give you a chance win tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!

Adored for generations, Mickey and Minnie Mouse have brought joy and inspiration to millions of fans around the world. Join us as we toast their 90-year legacy with Mickey's Mix Magic, an all-new, nightly extravaganza bursting with magical song tracks, kaleidoscopic projections and exciting lights and lasers guaranteed to electrify your soul! And fall head over heels for the returning fan-favorite Mickey's Soundsational Parade!

Discover what makes the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival so deliciously divine! Feast, drink and be merry-each location's special menu is inspired by fresh, California-grown ingredients. Build up your culinary chops during demonstrations by some of the most celebrated chefs in the industry!

For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit our ABC7 Facebook page.

