Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday in COVID-19 response

Amtrak is requiring all riders in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses wear facial coverings beginning Monday.

"The safety of Amtrak's customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone," Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said Thursday. "Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers."

Amtrak's new policy will require customers wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth while in stations, on trains and thruway buses.

Officials said the facial coverings can be removed when people are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.

Small children who are not able to wear a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of simple cloth facial coverings or masks to slow the spread of the virus and prevent transmission.

Customers must supply their own facial covering.

Amtrak has instituted other measures to combat COVID-19 including reducing coach and business class sales to 50% capacity, cashless payments in stations and on trains, and signs and barriers to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.
