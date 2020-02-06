movie news

Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.

Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."



He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.

No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.

Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywooddisneymovie newsbruno marsmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Pixar's 'Soul' moves to Disney+ for Christmas Day release
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
24 Halloween movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ this year
Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Show More
Southern California Armenians plan march
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News