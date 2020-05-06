freeform

Class of 2020: How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors. (Freeform)

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors who won't have a chance to walk the stage this month.

Throughout the weekend of May 16 and May 17, Freeform will run a live ticker on television that will display the names of 10,000 Class of 2020 graduates. To submit your name, visit freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020.

The network will also run graduation-themed programming and interstitial content on air that weekend and share graduation-themed content across its social media accounts using the hashtag #FreeformClassof2020.

Here's a look at what you can catch on air (all times Eastern):

Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend - May 16 & 17
Saturday, May 16



Sunday, May 17
  • 12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"
  • 2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."
  • 4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"
  • 6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfreeformtelevisiongraduationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEFORM
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Kal Penn hopes for dialogue with young voters in new show
'Love in the Time of Corona': Real-life couples manage pandemic
'Love in the Time of Corona' tackles relationship struggles amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Show More
Southern California Armenians plan march
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News