Next presidential debate: Trump says he'll hold rally, Biden to attend ABC News event on night of town hall debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris traded barbs through plexiglass shields Wednesday night in a debate dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

When and where are the debates?

Oct. 15: Original date of second presidential debate at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. Was announced as a virtual event before Trump pulled out and Biden committed to a different town hall on ABC

Oct. 22: Third and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Who are the moderators?

Chris Wallace of Fox News moderated the first debate

USA Today's Susan Page moderated the vice presidential debate

Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the "town meeting" debate on Oct. 15

NBC's Kristen Welker for the debate on Oct. 22

First presidential debate between Trump, Biden: VIDEOS (1 of 13) The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night.

Will the CPD make changes after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis? After the chaotic first debate?

What will the debates look like?

The "town hall" debate

First and final debate

Vice presidential debate

How will the coronavirus pandemic impact the debates?

WASHINGTON -- There are two more presidential debates on the schedule ahead of the 2020 election, but it's anybody's guess how the remainder of the debate season will shake out.The nonpartisan debate commission announced on Oct. 8 that the town hall debate originally scheduled for Oct. 15 would be virtual in light of President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis. Trump pulled out, saying a virtual debate was a waste of his time, leading Biden to commit to participating in an ABC News town hall that night in place of the debate.A final presidential debate -- what would have been the fourth on the schedule including the vice presidential debate -- is currently slated for Thursday, Oct. 22.Here's everything we know about the 2020 presidential debates:All four debates are 90 minutes in length and are running from 9:00 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. PT until 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT.According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators are:The second Trump-Biden debate shifted to a 'virtual' format amid concerns about the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, the nonpartisan host of the debates announced Thursday.The candidates were scheduled to "participate from separate remote locations," while the participants and moderator remain in Miami. Trump's campaign, however, said it will "pass" on a virtual town hall and schedule a rally instead, leading Biden to commit to an ABC News town hall event that same night.The CPD has not announced changes to the final debate.The Sept. 29 presidential debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace.A day later, the commission released a statement saying it will consider changes to the debate format and will announce those shortly."The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the statement read.The 2020 debates are following similar formats used in 2012 and 2016.The second presidential debate would have looked similar to a town hall even with Trump and Biden answering questions from uncommitted Miami-area voters selected under the supervision of Dr. Frank Newport from the global analytics firm Gallup.The first and third presidential debates are divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. Those topics will be announced at least one week before each debate.Candidates will have two minutes to respond to the moderators' questions.The debate was divided into nine 10-minute segments. Pence and Harris each had two minutes to respond.The candidates will have two minutes to answer each question, and the moderator will have an additional minute to facilitate further discussion.Before the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, debate organizers followed several health and safety protocols for the pandemic.Ticketing is extremely limited for all events. Seating will also promote social distancing.The CPD said it will follow all CDC, state, county and site health and safety protocols at the four debate sites, with the Cleveland Clinic serving as its health security advisor.The University of Notre Dame announced in July it would withdraw from hosting the first presidential debate in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The venue was rescheduled to Case Western Reserve University.The second presidential debate was also originally scheduled elsewhere. The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, announced in June that it could not safely hold the debate, so it was moved to the 525,000-square-foot Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.