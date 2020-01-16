Arts & Entertainment

Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI, Florida -- Grammy-nominated pop star Demi Lovato announced she will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato has not performed live since 2018, before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

The singer has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018 before she relapsed, revealing the news in the song "Sober," released in June 2018.



Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2nd.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Lovato also announced she will also perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridalive musicentertainmentnflsingingsuper bowlmusic newsjennifer lopezdemi lovato
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Show More
Southern California Armenians plan march
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News