Leslie Jones to host 2020 Emmy nominations announcement

The two-time Emmy-nominated star, who was recognized in 2017 and 2018 for her role in "Saturday Night Live," will be joined by presenters Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black"), Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black").
The announcement will be streamed live Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET from our website.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.
The ceremony has been reimagined as a virtual event in 2020 due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimmel, who previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, will also executive produce the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast.