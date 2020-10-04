Society

Food stamp benefits are going up because food prices are rising

By Tami Luhby
Food stamp recipients will soon get more money to buy groceries due to the recent steep jump in food prices -- an automatic change that will help needy Americans as Congress continues to stall over additional relief.

The maximum benefit is going up 5.3% as of Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

This year's annual cost-of-living increase is more than double the average 2% boost over the past 20 years.

The bump is based on the average cost of a USDA-designed food plan in the preceeding June.

Grocery prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, which has caused a surge in demand as millions of Americans stay home and avoid eating out.

While there's no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and driven up prices.

Congressional Democrats and consumer advocates have been pushing to increase the maximum benefit by 15% for months, but the measure has not made it into any coronavirus relief packages.

Lawmakers have approved other enhancements to nutrition programs.

Under the cost-of-living bump, a typical household of four will receive $680 a month in food stamps, up from $646 a month.

Nearly all states have opted to provide food stamp beneficiaries the maximum benefit for their household size, which was authorized by Congress in a coronavirus rescue bill in mid-March.

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as food stamps are formally known, will likely see the increase starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfood stampsfoodpersonal financestimulus fundsgovernmentwelfarefinancecovid 19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Video of officer kneeling on pregnant woman's back sparks protests
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Show More
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Southern California Armenians plan march
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
More TOP STORIES News