california

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires

In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Governor Gavin Newsom will give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing wildfires burning in the state on Monday.

The governor will hold a briefing at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.

Last week, Newsom warned that while California's case rate has been stable, some states around the country saw upticks in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Staff member for Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, eight counties were moved into less restrictive tiers, including Merced, Ventura, Yuba, Inyo, Humbolt, Plumas, Sikiyou and Trinity counties. But Shasta and Tehama counties took a step back into more restrictive tiers.

RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Newsom garnered some frustration from theme park officials after saying, "there's no hurry putting out guidelines" for them to reopen.

Newsom said while he understands the economic concerns related to the continued closures, he's going to "let science and data make that determination."

Meanwhile, some of the largest wildfires in California's modern history continue to rage across the state.

PG&E is warning of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff for more Bay area counties and the Sierra Nevada foothills as a wind event, and dry conditions heighten fire risk.

RELATED: California will dedicate 30% of its land to conservation by 2030, Newsom announces

Last week, Newsom signed an executive order addressing climate change that would dedicate 30% of California's land to conservation by 2030. He said the order help maintain healthy soil, restore wetlands and reduce fire risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronaviruswildfirepoliticscovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA
Northern California firefighter loses new home in wildfire
Prop 25: California to vote on eliminating cash bail system
Prop 21 would allow cities to enact more rent control
What is Prop 24? Voters to decide on more data privacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrations turn chaotic after Lakers win championship
Fans descend on Staples Center after Lakers win championship
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday
Video shows burglary suspects in Boyle Heights store
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Show More
Thousands of pro-Armenian demonstrators rally in Beverly Hills
Lakers win 17th title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce
Goff-led Rams sweep NFC East, improve to 4-1
More TOP STORIES News