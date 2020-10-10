California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.
WATCH: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.
The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.
In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.
RELATED: Man puts together epic Christmas light display
Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.
He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.