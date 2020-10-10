halloween

California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

TRACY, Calif. -- This fall, a Northern California man is continuing an annual tradition by turning his home into a dazzling Halloween light show for his neighbors to enjoy.

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

WATCH: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
EMBED More News Videos

Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.



He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.

The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.

In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.

RELATED: Man puts together epic Christmas light display

Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.

He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaholiday lightscharityhalloweenholidayeventslights festival
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Safe Halloween science ideas during COVID
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people arrested in connection with disappearance of LA firefighter
OC assisted living facility has had zero COVID cases since start of pandemic
Miami Heat force Game 6 with 111-108 win against Lakers
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees
Tropical Storm Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi
Show More
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
LA County awarded $16.1 million in fourth round of Project Homekey funding
Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show livestreamed amid pandemic
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
First responders help military family deliver baby in OC hotel room
More TOP STORIES News