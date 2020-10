Honeymooners forced to pay $5,000 for flight back to US ahead of Hurricane Delta

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dozens of travelers from Cancun, Mexico are now in Houston scrambling to get back to their homes ahead of Hurricane Delta that's brewing in the Gulf.Travelers coming into Bush Intercontinental Airport described hectic scenes at Cancun airport before leaving."It was like nothing I have ever seen before," said traveler Jessica Biffle.Biffle and her husband were only one day into their honeymoon celebration when they found out their hotel would be evacuating.Travelers complained of extremely high prices they paid to change their travel reservations with United."It seemed inflated," said Jessica's husband Hunter.Any customers who need waivers, can visit United's website The couple was forced to pay more than $5,000 for their flight back to the U.S. The newlyweds have since set up a GoFundMe to help cover their travel expenses.