Joe Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released

Joe Biden speaks at United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is committing to releasing the results of all future COVID-19 tests the candidate takes.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates repeated Saturday evening that the former vice president is tested "regularly." But before President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week, Biden had not disclosed full details of his testing protocol or the results of each test.

Biden told reporters Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he was not tested earlier in the day but would be tested Sunday morning. His campaign said he tested negative for COVID-19 twice on Friday.

Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump's diagnosis.



Bates said in the statement that Biden was not in "close contact" with Trump, his family members or his aides during their debate Tuesday night. Several people in Trump's orbit have tested positive in recent days.

Biden's campaign also emphasized in its latest statement that Biden and his campaign for months has followed public health guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing. At the same time, Trump has held large public rallies without requiring masks or enforcing social distancing.
