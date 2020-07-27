celebrity

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome their first child

The couple is "delighted" to welcome their new bundle of joy.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating the birth of their first child, ABC News has confirmed.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the couple announced in a statement.

Jonas, 30, and Turner, 24, got married in May 2019 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. Two months later, the pair exchanged vows during a larger celebration in France.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas said he and Turner were "having a good time" while remaining out of the public eye over the last few months.

"We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time," the singer added.

While the "Game of Thrones" actress spent much of her pregnancy in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple stepped out in June to participate in protests supporting Black Lives Matter causes.



The couple has not released any further details about the child's birth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorbabyjoe jonasotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Macaulay Culkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask
Late Houston singer used ranch for community outreach
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News