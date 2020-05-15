Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano

NEW YORK -- null
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanabc7ny instagramamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News