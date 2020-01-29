Sports

New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92

(FILE) NY Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) reacts after a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), center, during the second half of the Super Bowl XLII. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK -- NFL Hall of Famer and ABC personality Michael Strahan announced that the New York Giants will be retiring his jersey number 92.

The 48-year-old "Strahan, Sara and Keke" host made the announcement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying he expected the retirement to be "really emotional."

Strahan, one of the game's most dominant pass-rushers during 15 seasons with the New York Giants, retired from the NFL in 2008 after helping the Giants beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII.

He spent his entire career with the team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

Strahan had 22 1/2 sacks in 2001 to set the NFL single-season record, and his 141 1/2 career sacks rank sixth on the NFL list behind Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Kevin Greene, Julius Peppers and Chris Doleman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityabc7ny instagrammichael strahannew york giants
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News