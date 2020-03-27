nfl

Roger Goodell says NFL draft will go on as scheduled in April despite coronavirus outbreak

By SIMMI BUTTAR

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW YORK -- Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams on Thursday that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.

The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell said that "public health conditions are highly uncertain" and there was no guarantee of significant improvement by moving it to a later date as reasons for not moving the date of the draft.

The draft, which has become a huge extravaganza since leaving New York in 2015, will be scaled down and "televised in a way that reflects current conditions."

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

Prospects and their families will not be at the draft. It is possible the draft will more resemble a studio TV show.

Even without the big party on the Strip, the draft should still draw considerable attention and TV ratings while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus.

Goodell instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees on Wednesday. On Thursday, he told teams to plan to conduct draft operations outside of team facilities and with the ability to talk to other teams as well as draft headquarters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfl draftnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldroger goodell
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
NFL COVID-19 outbreak: The latest on the NFL's coronavirus problem, from extra byes to bubbles to the Titans' troubles
NFL COVID-19 outbreak: Can the league really get through the 2020 season? What we know about new positive coronavirus tests
Danny Trejo talks tacos, Lakers and Rams
Rams beat the Giants 17-9, improve to 3-1 record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News