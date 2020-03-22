Coronavirus

Disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo says he tested positive for coronavirus

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Opera star Placido Domingo listens to applause at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

MADRID -- Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive."

The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

Domingo resigned as general director of LA Opera in California and stepped away from the Metropolitan Opera in New York following the publication of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

He called these allegations "deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," adding that he "believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual" in a statement to the AP in August.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmetropolitan operacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump plans to hold 1st public event since COVID diagnosis: Sources
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News