coronavirus chicago

R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to coronavirus pandemic denied by judge

CHICAGO -- A federal judge has denied a request by singer R. Kelly to be released from jail on bail due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kelly, 53, is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls.

Last month, the singer's attorneys filed a motion calling to be granted his release because of COVID-19.

In her ruling Tuesday morning, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that Kelly, "has not established compelling reasons warranting his release. At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago."

Kelly was arrested in July on sex charges. He denies abusing anyone.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.

In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

Previous coverage:

R. Kelly cites coronavirus risk in request for release from Chicago jail
Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser in sex abuse case
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' premieres on Lifetime
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say

Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloophealthcelebrity crimechild pornographyentertainmentcoronavirus chicagojailcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakhygienecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
'Land of Make Believe' helps residents escape from struggles of pandemic
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
Chicago chef helps feed seniors, frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News