Society

Report says poor planning, heat caused California blackouts

A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.
A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses briefly had their power cut during Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, when temperatures hit triple digits.

A preliminary analysis requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state didn't properly plan for covering the evening hours, when solar power plant production fell.

The report also said the "heat storm" that covered many Western states made it harder to find imported electricity.

It said such events are becoming increasingly common because of climate change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsompower outageheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Video of officer kneeling on pregnant woman's back sparks protests
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Show More
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Southern California Armenians plan march
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
More TOP STORIES News