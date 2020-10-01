24 movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ to celebrate Halloween

If you're looking to get in the mood by watching something spooky, scary or downright supernatural, check out these two dozen Halloween movies, shorts and specials that are available to stream on Disney+ this year:
- "Don't Look Under the Bed"
- "Frankenweenie" (2012)
- "Girl vs Monster"
- "Halloweentown"
- "Halloweentown High"
- "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
- "Haunted Mansion"
- "Hocus Pocus"
- "Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire"
- "Mr. Boogedy"
- "Phantom of the Megaplex"
- "Return to Halloweentown"
- "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"
- "The Ghost of Buxley Hall"
- "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
- "The Scream Team"
- "Twitches"
- "Twitches Too"
- "ZOMBIES"
- "ZOMBIES 2"
- "Frankenweenie" (1984)
- "Lonesome Ghosts"
- "Mater and the Ghostlight"
- "Trick or Treat"
RELATED: See the full 2020 schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
In addition to the movies and shorts, there are dozens of Halloween-themed television episodes available to stream, including 30 episodes of "The Simpsons" iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise and more than 40 episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series like "Even Stevens," "Kim Possible," "Phineas and Ferb," "That's So Raven," "The Proud Family" and "Fancy Nancy."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.