Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis in New York City.

Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched the 67-year-old actor in the head.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West on the Manhattan borough's Upper West Side.

The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.

Moranis hurt his head, back and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.

The attack sparked a strong reaction on social media from the Avenger's own Captain America.



Moranis may be best known for his work on "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Little Shop of Horrors," among many others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrityassaultattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Video of officer kneeling on pregnant woman's back sparks protests
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Show More
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Southern California Armenians plan march
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
More TOP STORIES News