Politics

Facebook removes President Trump's post falsely saying flu is more lethal than COVID-19

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

President Trump has, by his own admission, played down the threat of COVID-19. Now, while battling his own bout of the disease, he has continued to dishonestly downplay the severity of the virus.

RELATED: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the election in several ways
EMBED More News Videos

Political analyst Laura Washington discussed President Trump, First Lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.


His post on Tuesday falsely equated COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

The President also posted the same message on Twitter. That post is still live, but Twitter has appended a message to the Tweet stating it violated the company's rule on spreading misleading information related to Covid-19.

In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post by Trump for containing false claims about COVID-19. The post contained a video of President during a Fox News interview in which he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Video of officer kneeling on pregnant woman's back sparks protests
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Show More
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Southern California Armenians plan march
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
More TOP STORIES News