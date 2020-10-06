Facebook removes President Trump's post falsely saying flu is more lethal than COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6712058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Political analyst Laura Washington discussed President Trump, First Lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.President Trump has, by his own admission, played down the threat of COVID-19. Now, while battling his own bout of the disease, he has continued to dishonestly downplay the severity of the virus.His post on Tuesday falsely equated COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.The President also posted the same message on Twitter. That post is still live, but Twitter has appended a message to the Tweet stating it violated the company's rule on spreading misleading information related to Covid-19.In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post by Trump for containing false claims about COVID-19. The post contained a video of President during a Fox News interview in which he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus.