Coronavirus

Herman Cain, who attended Trump's Tulsa rally, hospitalized with coronavirus

Former Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain speaks Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement posted Cain's Twitter account, a spokesperson said Cain "is resting comfortably at an Atlanta-area hospital," adding that Cain did not require a respirator and is "awake and alert."

Cain, a Black Voices for Trump co-chair, was among the campaign surrogates who attended President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain posted a photo of himself and others at the rally not wearing masks.



"There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer," the statement continued.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News that Cain did not "meet with" Trump in Tulsa.

"Contact tracing was conducted after the Tulsa rally but we do not comment regarding the medical information of individuals," Murtaugh added.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump plans to hold 1st public event since COVID diagnosis: Sources
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News