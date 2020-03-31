Health & Fitness

Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow spread of COVID-19

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart will begin conducting temperature checks for all of its employees as they arrive to work.

The company said infrared thermometers will be sent to all of its stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs in the next three weeks.

Any workers who have a temperature of over 100 degrees will be asked to return home, the company said. Sick employees can return to work when they've been free of a fever for three days.

Walmart said masks and gloves would also be sent to all of its locations for employees to use, while also practicing social distancing and hand washing.

It's the company's latest move to keep customers and workers safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Walmart, along with Target, Acme and H-E-B in Texas, added sneeze guards to its registers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswalmartcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Southern California Armenians plan march
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Show More
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News