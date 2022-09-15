Newsom billboards tout California abortion rights in 7 states with restricted access

California launched a website to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics and linking to financial help for travel and lodging.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched billboards in seven states that restrict or ban abortion to let women know that they have access to abortion in California.

The billboards direct anybody who sees them to a state website with information on how women can seek that care. The 18 billboards are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

The seven states, many of which have recently enacted no-exception abortion bans, are among the most restrictive in the country to abortion care.

In a tweet announcing the billboards, Newsom said: "To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health."