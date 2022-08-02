Abortion rights group speaks out against law enforcement after recent vandalism arrests

Over the past several days, members of the organization Rise Up for Abortion Los Angeles staged protests in L.A. and Riverside.

The organizers of several recent abortion rights rallies that resulted in nearly a dozen arrests are speaking out against the actions of law enforcement during the protests.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The organizers of several recent abortion rights rallies that resulted in nearly a dozen arrests are speaking out against the actions of law enforcement during the protests.

Over the past several days, members of the organization Rise Up for Abortion Los Angeles staged protests in L.A. and Riverside.

During both events, protesters used paint as part of their demonstrations and were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after failing to clean it up.

"We have trumped-up charges of alleged felony vandalism and conspiracy," said Luna Hernandez, who was among those arrested in Riverside at a protest on Saturday evening. "Right now, abortion is illegal in 26 states, and now, they're saying if you organize a protest to demand that you legalize abortion, this is what could happen to you."

According to a press release, Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4000 block of Main Street in Riverside regarding a report of vandalism to the historic courthouse.

Thirteen people were detained, and eight eventually arrested.

"We did use removable paint, and that's the only thing we did," said Hernandez. "So alleged vandalism and felony charges for using chalk and removable paint."

But Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said regardless of what kind of paint was used, after much effort to clean up the mess, two days later the columns on the historic building are still stained.

"We did everything we could all night long to remove that before yesterday morning, so people wouldn't see it, and it didn't work," said Bianco. "They spent all day yesterday trying to get it off and you can see from today this morning that it didn't work."

"We'll let you protest, we'll let your voice be heard," Bianco continued. "But anyone who damages property or breaks the law, we will arrest you. We will not stand for that in Riverside County."

The protest in Riverside followed a similar rally outside LACMA last Thursday in which the same group of protestors doused themselves in red paint, and then laid on the ground next to plastic trash bags and wire hangers.

The group said the act was to mimic the controversial photograph of Gerri Santoro, who died from an unsafe abortion in 1964.

However, three of them were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

"You have fascist police who are coming after protesters who are demanding abortion nationwide," said Hernandez. "No one should accept these kinds of attacks on anyone for protesting for people's rights."

The protest in Riverside has also set off a political controversy, with Bianco posting a comment on social media targeting a Riverside City Councilperson, Clarissa Cervantes, who was seen at the protest.

"Shame on the Riverside city councilwoman for supporting the defacing of our courthouse. You are lucky we couldn't arrest you," said Bianco in the social media post.

But Cervantes, who is demanding an apology from Bianco, said not only does she not condone the vandalism of public property, but she was not at the protest.

"I went to downtown that evening to attend an art gallery opening. After the event, I went with some friends to walk to a restaurant where I was able to see people seated on the steps, and the Riverside police department was speaking with them. I recognized one of the officers, and so I went up to greet him. We had a cordial, professional conversation. I asked what was taking place, and he shared with me that the protesters had unfortunately vandalized the courthouse, and that was the extent of it."

Cervantes said the conversation with the officer lasted less than 60 seconds, and that was the extent of her presence at the scene.

When asked about the social media post, Bianco said, "I won't comment on the councilwoman in damage control trying to explain herself."

The protesters who were arrested have all bailed out of jail and are awaiting arraignment. No charges have been filed.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department estimated the damage to the historic courthouse at $10,000.