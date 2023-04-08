Acapulco shooting leaves 2 tourists dead near beach in Mexican resort town

The US State Department has "do not travel" advisories in place for six states in Mexico, including the one where 4 Americans were kidnapped.

MEXICO CITY -- Two men, apparently Mexican tourists, were killed Friday and a woman was wounded in shooting not far from the beach in Mexico's once-glamorous resort of Acapulco.

Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said the two men had been visiting a barbershop in the Puerto Marquez neighborhood.

A witness said the victims had arrived in Acapulco the day before for the Easter week vacation. She said the victims were on two all-terrain vehicles when assailants rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on them. The victims' bodies were found still aboard the ATVs.

There was no information on the condition of the woman, who was taken to a hospital before police arrived.

Acapulco has been plagued by drug cartel violence since 2006, but in the first months of 2023 the violence has become worse.

