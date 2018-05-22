Firefighter returns shoes to homeowner borrowed during Montecito mudslide

During the Montecito mudslides, one homeowner gave a pair of sneakers to a firefighter - and never expected to see them returned. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) --
Kevin Rittner never thought he would see this pair of shoes again.

During the Montecito mudslides last year, Rittner and his family became stuck in their home.

When a barefoot firefighter appeared, Rittner gave him a pair of his own sneakers - never expecting to see them again.

Five months later, Rittner came home to find the shoes and a thank you note on his porch, as well as a gift card.

Rittner wants to thank him instead.

"I'd shake his hand, buy him a meal and a beer and buy him a gift certificate to something because that dude did far more than I did handing out a pair of shoes," Rittner said.
