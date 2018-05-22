Kevin Rittner never thought he would see this pair of shoes again.During the Montecito mudslides last year, Rittner and his family became stuck in their home.When a barefoot firefighter appeared, Rittner gave him a pair of his own sneakers - never expecting to see them again.Five months later, Rittner came home to find the shoes and a thank you note on his porch, as well as a gift card.Rittner wants to thank him instead."I'd shake his hand, buy him a meal and a beer and buy him a gift certificate to something because that dude did far more than I did handing out a pair of shoes," Rittner said.