Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at Florida restaurant

CLEARWATER BEACH, Florida -- A New York woman was arrested after leaving a $5,000 tip at a restaurant in Florida.

That's because what may sound like a good deed was actually an act of revenge, according to police.

Serina Wolfe is charged with grand theft for allegedly using her boyfriend's credit card to leave the massive tip on a $55 check at the Clear Sky Cafe in Clearwater Beach.

He told officers she was angry he would not pay for her plane ticket back to New York, an accusation she denies.

"Yeah, I mean, that's pretty petty but I get it, how it could happen," said Sonia Lewis, who was vacationing with her family in the area. "But definitely give the money back."

The victim reported the charge as fraud, telling investigators Wolfe was drunk and trying to get back at him.

Police say the cafe had already paid out the waitress, and management didn't respond as to whether she got to keep the money. But tips are said to be split at the establishment.

Wolfe denied making the purchase.
