Active shooter drill held at Paramount Pictures Studio

The LAPD conducted active-shooter training for Paramount studios employees. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A chilling but realistic simulation played out at Paramount Pictures Studio during an active shooter training.

The the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department trained Paramount Pictures employees using its Run, Hide, Fight model.

"We train civilians in addition to sworn officers to deliver the training," said Mona Curry with the city of Los Angeles' Emergency Management Department. "For some of us the instinct has to be developed. It's not natural. You have to tell people 'Fight to save your life.' "

The Los Angeles Emergency Management Department says more than 3,500 have been trained so far and about 200 trainers are certified to provide a free two-hour training anywhere in the city.

The department also released a video that highlights how people with disabilities can prepare to respond to an attack.

For more information on Run, Hide, Fight and training opportunities you can visit LAPD online.
