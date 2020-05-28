Kansas soldier stops active shooter, credited with saving 'countless lives'

KANSAS CITY, Kansas -- Authorities in Kansas are praising a soldier for stopping an active shooter.

According to KMBC-TV, the suspect was firing guns at passing cars on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth Wednesday morning when the soldier, who was in traffic, drove into him.

Police received reports of gunshots fired on the bridge and had initially thought they were a case of road rage.

Officials said the shooter used both a hand gun and semi-automatic rifle.

Authorities credit the Fort Leavenworth soldier's action with saving countless lives.

"As it turned out and the investigation unfolded, we learned that this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars with no particular association," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. "There was an active duty soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event, saw the event unfold, determined there was an active shooter and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, but ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives."

The suspect was pinned under a car when authorities arrived.

Police also found a victim, another active duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth, on the scene who had been shot.

Both the victim and shooter were taken to a Kansas City hospital in serious condition.

Kitchens told KMBC the suspected shooter is a Platte County, Missouri resident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansassoldiersactive shooter
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
Millions more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
Citadel Outlets in Commerce reopens with new safety measures
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Show More
Here's how CA's unemployment extension program works
LA County officials looking to expand progress on reopening
CA nail salons: Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines to safely reopen
Burbank small business owner prepares to reopen store
Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Preseason dates announced
More TOP STORIES News