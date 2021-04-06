Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. -- Police in Frederick, Maryland, say two people were shot Tuesday and the suspect "is down."

"There are two victims with status unknown," police said on Facebook.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that there was no longer an active shooter threat.

No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
