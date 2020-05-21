Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

According to local media reports, the military installation was placed on lockdown and all gates have been closed.
KIII-TV in Corpus Christi reports that there was a shooting around 6:45 a.m. at an entrance of the base.
NAS Corpus Christi is home to four naval training squadrons, the Chief of Naval Air Training, and several aviation programs that train pilots from the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as foreign pilots, according to Navy records online.
