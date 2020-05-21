Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A possible active shooter situation was reported Thursday morning at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

According to local media reports, the military installation was placed on lockdown and all gates have been closed.

KIII-TV in Corpus Christi reports that there was a shooting around 6:45 a.m. at an entrance of the base.



NAS Corpus Christi is home to four naval training squadrons, the Chief of Naval Air Training, and several aviation programs that train pilots from the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as foreign pilots, according to Navy records online.

This is a developing story and will be updated momentarily. Refresh for new information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christideadly shootingnavygun violenceactive shooter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Seal Beach extends beach hours, reopens parking lots
2.4M more people sought US unemployment benefits last week
More businesses open in LA as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
Snow Valley reopening Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: LA County confirms 57 additional deaths, 1,324 new cases
LA County supervisor calls for more COVID-19 regulations for nursing facilities
Show More
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
SoCal doctor explains connection between delirium and COVID-19
Woman blocks 55 Fwy, has sign claiming she's daughter of a serial killer
Shooting in Glendale leaves man dead, boy wounded
OC nail salon workers test for COVID-19 to prove they are ready to work
More TOP STORIES News