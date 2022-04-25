u.s. & world

Activision Blizzard workers in Wisconsin OK'd for union vote

The unionization campaign by 21 employees has been part of a broader internal shakeup at the Santa Monica-based company.
EMBED <>More Videos

Activision Blizzard workers in Wisconsin OK'd for union vote

MINNEAPOLIS -- A small group of Wisconsin-based video game workers can vote to form what could be the first union at a major U.S. video game publisher, a labor board official ruled.

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board on Friday ordered a May election for quality assurance workers at Activision Blizzard's Raven Software, which develops the popular Call of Duty game franchise.

The unionization campaign by 21 employees at Raven's office in Middleton, Wisconsin, has been part of a broader internal shakeup at Activision Blizzard, a Santa Monica, California-based gaming giant with roughly 10,000 employees worldwide.

The company has come under fire from the government and some shareholders, and it recently settled a federal civil rights lawsuit over allegations that management ignored sexual harassment and workplace discrimination against female employees.

READ MORE | Activision Blizzard, known for iconic video games, embattled in sexual harassment allegations

Microsoft in January announced its plans to buy the company for nearly $69 billion and has said it wouldn't interfere in unionization decisions.

Friday's decision by Jennifer Hadsall, a regional NLRB director in Minneapolis, rejected Activision's push to have the election encompass a wider category of Raven workers - which could have diluted the unionizing group's vote.

Activision Blizzard earlier in April said it would be converting nearly 1,100 part-time quality assurance jobs into full-time workers and raising their hourly wages to at least $20.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinemploymentbusinesssocietyworking familiesnationalvideo gameunionsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
Error forces redo of Florida school shooter's jury selection
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
TOP STORIES
Mother, toddler injured in Pico Rivera dog mauling
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Family remembers 20-year-old killed outside North Hills strip club
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
SoCal to see hot temperatures Monday with most regions in the 80s, 90s
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
Show More
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
Error forces redo of Florida school shooter's jury selection
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
More TOP STORIES News