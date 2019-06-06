Activists say probe into Palmdale teacher noose photo is taking too long

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents and teachers on Wednesday voiced their outrage and frustration in Palmdale, demanding answers from the school district about a photograph of four white teachers holding a noose.

Many are angry that there has been no news from the Palmdale School District regarding an investigation into the photo.

Four white teachers are seen holding the noose inside a classroom at Summerwind Elementary School in Palmdale. The photo was taken early last month and hit social media -- going viral.

The district placed the teachers on paid administrative leave, along with the principal of the school who is accused of taking the photo and sending it out to the school staff.

Some activists are calling on the teachers to go public and disclose their motive behind the photo.

"They may have moved on, but we will not move on," said parent Breyon Clemmons. "We still have kids that we have to care for, we still have a community that we still have to rebuild because of this incident."

There is no word from the district on why the investigation has not produced any news about what motive the teachers and principal had in taking the photo.
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeles countyracismteachers
