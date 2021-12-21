Arts & Entertainment

Chris Noth dropped from 'The Equalizer' amid sex assault claims

Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series "The Equalizer" in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming "effective immediately."

Noth has played a former CIA director on "The Equalizer," which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

Noth's representatives had no immediate comment on "The Equalizer" decision.

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross," Noth said in a statement to the Reporter.

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of his Mr. Big character on the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That..." prompted her to speak out about the actor.

Noth's demise in the first episode of the show led to widespread attention.

Series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement Monday on social media saying they were saddened by the allegations against Noth but supported his accusers.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," a statement signed by the three read. "We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

