"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 counts of rape, LA judge rules

By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

LOS ANGELES -- A judge on Friday said "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three counts of rape.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo made the determination in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where the prosecution laid out its evidence.

That included dramatic and emotional testimony from three women who took the stand to say that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003.

Olmedo said she found the women's testimony credible for the purposes of a preliminary hearing, where the bar for sufficient evidence is much lower than at trial.

RELATED: Danny Masterson's former girlfriend testifies she woke up to find actor raping her
EMBED More News Videos

A woman who dated Danny Masterson for years testified about two alleged rapes by the actor and said she did not initially report him to police because the Church of Scientology would have "destroyed" her.



Masterson has denied the charges. His attorney, Thomas Mesereau, said Masterson had consensual sex with the women and that he would prove his client's innocence. Mesereau declined to comment on the judge's decision outside court.

During the hearing, Mesereau repeatedly challenged the women on discrepancies in their stories in the years since they said they were raped and suggested that the prosecution was tainted by anti-religious bias against the Church of Scientology.

Masterson is a prominent Scientologist, all three women are former Scientologists and the church and its teachings came up constantly during testimony.

The judge said she found the women's explanations credible that church teachings kept them from reporting their accusations to police for years.

RELATED: Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
EMBED More News Videos

An alleged victim gave graphic and disturbing details about a night in 2003 when she says actor Danny Masterson raped her - and she says leaders of the Church of Scientology discouraged her from going to police.



The 45-year-old actor has been free on bail since his June arrest. He is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

The forthcoming trial represents the rare prosecution of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era despite dozens of investigations by police and the Los Angeles district attorney, most of which have ended without charges.

The allegations happened at the height of Masterson's fame, when he starred as Steven Hyde on Fox TV's retro sitcom "That '70s Show" from 1998 to 2006 alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.

He had reunited with Kutcher on the Netflix Western sitcom "The Ranch" when the LAPD investigation of him was revealed in March 2017. The news did not have immediate career repercussions for Masterson, but later in the year, after allegations against Harvey Weinstein shook Hollywood, he was written off the show.



The above video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyrapetrialcelebrity crimeactorsexual assaultscientology
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake
Suspect in custody after standoff at end of chase in Hollywood area
Mountain lion captured after prowling SF for days
Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity on June 15
LA County finds 933 'breakthrough' COVID cases among 3.3M vaccinated residents
Show More
At least 80 incidents of cars being shot, primarily on 91 Freeway
Pantages Theatre set to reopen with return performances of 'Hamilton'
Man has wrong leg amputated in 'tragic' hospital mix-up
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
More TOP STORIES News