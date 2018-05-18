Google tip leads to arrest of Adelanto man for alleged possession of child pornography

A cyber tip from Google led to the arrest a 27-year-old suspect from Adelanto on charges of possessing child pornography and contacting a minor for sex. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department )

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A cyber tip from Google led to the arrest a 27-year-old suspect from Adelanto on suspicion of possessing child pornography and contacting a minor for sex, authorities said.

Juan Beltran was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in Hesperia after Google flagged an account in April that contained images and videos of child pornography. Investigators later determined the account allegedly belonged to Beltran.

On May 11, authorities took Beltran into custody inside a business in the 1600 block of Main Street on suspicion of possession of child pornography and contacting a minor with the intent to commit sex acts.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

According to a release by the Sherriff's Department, Beltran used what is described as large, colorful hair bows to lure minors. Investigators believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Deputy Brian Arias at (909) 387-3615, or remain anonymous by dialing 1-800-78-CRIME.
