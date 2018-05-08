The FBI just walked out of the mayor’s home with multiple boxes of evidence. No arrests made. pic.twitter.com/WfaSurHiFh — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) May 8, 2018

Adelanto Mayor Rich Kerr was detained by the FBI after agents searched his home Tuesday morning, sources told Eyewitness News.City Hall was also raided, along with a medical marijuana dispensary called the Jet Room.The IRS and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office were also involved in the search.It's not immediately clear what they were looking for. However, authorities did confirm the raids are part of an ongoing public corruption probe. No other specifics were disclosed.The city has been subject to an ongoing investigation into public corruption. In November, Pro Tem Mayor Jermaine Wright was arrested in an FBI sting and indicted for bribery and attempted arson.Adelanto's public information officer Michael Stevens released a statement saying the city is "unaware of the nature of the FBI's investigation" but is prepared to cooperate with any investigations being conducted.Stevens said City Hall would be temporarily closed for business on Tuesday, though he said things should be open for regular business hours on Wednesday.