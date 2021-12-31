Arts & Entertainment

Actor Adrian Martinez sold a building to make his movie, 'iGilbert'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Adrian Martinez sold a building to make his movie, 'iGilbert'

Adrian Martinez is a familiar face in movies and on television. Now, he is seeing a dream come true as writer, director, producer and star of the new movie, "iGilbert."

Martinez plays Gilbert Gonzalez in the drama. He's 39, he lives with his mom and he feels invisible. When asked if he ever felt that way, his answer: "Absolutely, 100%."

"And this is the movie for anyone who's ever felt that way, who has always gone through life saying, 'Listen, you don't get me' or you're walking through the streets and you feel utterly invisible. I mean, we've all had that Gilbert moment." Martinez continued. "This movie is really about connection and given the world we're in now, I really feel it's super important to talk about it."

His character, Gilbert, is having trouble connecting. Instead, he finds himself recording women on his cellphone and fantasizing about his neighbor, the one woman he loves.

Martinez has been working as a character actor for about three decades. He wrote "iGilbert" 10 years ago, eventually using his money to truly make it happen.

"I moved the money from savings to checking, which I don't recommend. I do not recommend doing that anymore. I told my kid, 'Listen, the good news is that I'm making a movie and the bad news is you're not going to college.' So we'll see how it plays out," Martinez joked.

Besides acting, Martinez was a landlord in New York City. He sold his property to finance his dream. He said he took a deep breath and jumped in.

"When you're at this price point," he said of his movie budget, "the big special effect is the human heart. It really is the emotional life of these characters."

Martinez is now working on a TV pilot. He's also written another movie and he says there's more to come.

"Oh, I'm cooking, man. I'm cooking," he said.

"iGilbert" debuts on iTunes on Friday. It's rated R for language.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieactor
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
LA County data: Unvaccinated 14 times more likely to die from COVID
Bodycam video: Deputy shoots tiger as it was mauling man's arm at zoo
French bulldog safe at home after violent robbery in West Hollywood
California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
Wind-whipped wildfires in Colorado force thousands to evacuate
SoCal to see sunshine, cool temps NYE as storm moves out
Show More
Rain triggers flooding at LA's Union Station
5 Freeway reopens in Grapevine after closure due to snow, ice
Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain close during rain storm
Police ID officer in fatal shooting of teen girl in Burlington store
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
More TOP STORIES News