movie

'American Pie' star trades comedy for a slice of drama in new thriller 'Adverse'

Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mickey Rourke and Lou Diamond Phillips star in the new crime thriller.
By
Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mickey Rourke and Lou Diamond Phillips head the cast of the new crime thriller "Adverse." For the dramatically-trained Nicholas, who gained fame with the "American Pie" franchise, this movie represents a new chapter in his career.

"I've had it in my mind for the last five to seven years that I'm going to switch my stance up and show people the roots of what I'm made of. And this is that moment," Nicholas said.

In the film, he plays a ride share driver who's made some wrong turns in his life. He's trying to get back on track, but when something happens to his little sister, all bets are off. For Nicholas, the role was an exciting one to play.

"I've always had the intention of being a character lead, much like Daniel Day-Lewis or Gary Oldman or Chris Cooper," the actor said. "That is my aspiring goal."

Lou Diamond Phillips, who's had a career in drama, plays the parole officer in "Adverse."

"The role spoke to me, you know? He's an authority figure but he's got compassion. He tells it like it is," Phillips said.

"He's trying to give somebody a second chance," the actor added. "That's part and parcel of a lot of roles, like being a dad at this point in my life, I feel that I can embody."

"Adverse" is an in-your-face film. The stars agree.

"It's 100% a gritty, tough movie. It's like a Charlie Bronson movie," Phillips said. "It's more of a character study. It's not superheroes and it's not fluff."

"Tarantino does that all the time and nobody gives him any lip about it," Nicholas added.

"Adverse" is rated R and is now available on digital, demand and DVD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
'Raya the Last Dragon' director shares inspiration behind movie
'Raya and the Last Dragon' creators talk about meaning behind new movie
'The World to Come' explores frontier life and an affair in the 1850s
How 'Raya and the Last Dragon' was made working remotely
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Rain, snow moving into SoCal Tuesday night
Selena to be honored at Grammy Awards
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
Show More
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
More TOP STORIES News