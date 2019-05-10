Advertise on ABC7 & abc7.com

ABC7 Digital Sign
To find out about the outstanding sponsorship opportunities available on ABC7 and its digital properties, including abc7.com, please contact one of the advertising representatives below.

Advertise on abc7.com

Spencer McCoy
V.P. & General Sales Manager
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
818-863-7801
Email Spencer McCoy
Subject: ATTN: Spencer McCoy

Advertise on ABC7
Fran Viesti
Local Sales Manager
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
818-863-7815

Email Fran Viesti
Subject: ATTN: Fran Vesti

Tom Levee
Local Sales Manager
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
818-863-7821
Email Tom Levee
Subject: ATTN: Tom Levee

National Advertisers
ABC National Television Sales has offices in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles

ABC National Television Sales

77 W. 66th St.
New York, NY 10023
E-mail National advertisers
Subject: ATTN: NTVS advertise

National TV Sales
Sagi Ventura
National Sales Manager
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
(818) 863-7865
Email Sagi Ventura
Subject: ATTN: Sagi Ventura
