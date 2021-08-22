Society

Woman gives birth aboard US evacuation flight from Afghanistan

The mother and baby girl were transported to a medical facility in Germany and are in good condition, the military said.
RAMSTEIN, Germany -- The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military's Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.



It says: "The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life."

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft's cargo bay.

"The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition," the military said.

Video shows a U.S. Marine reaching over the razor wire atop a barrier at Kabul's airport and plucking a baby by the arm from the crowd and pulling it up over a wall.

