Agoura Hills daycare owner arrested for lewd acts on child

Paul Lopez, 72, who owns a daycare facility in Agoura Hills, has been arrested for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. (LASD)

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 72-year-old owner of a daycare facility for young children in Agoura Hills has been arrested for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, officials said.

Paul Lopez owns and operates The Small Wonder Academy, which provides care for children from three months old to four years.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Lopez was arrested on March 7 for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, booked and then released after posting a $100,000 bond.

A sheriff's department statement did not give details on the allegations.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnesschild abusesex crimesAgoura HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News